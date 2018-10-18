× Lebanon Valley Chamber to host program on Medicinal Cannabis and the Workforce

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– The Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free program for any business in the region. How Medicinal Cannabis Could Affect Your Workforce, will be held on October 26 from 8:00 – 10:00 am at HACC, Lebanon Campus on Cumberland Street, Lebanon.

In addition to Senator Mike Folmer, three experts will provide information to help business owners, employers, and HR departments, understand the affects and implications medicinal cannabis could have on their workforce. Panelist Dr. Jeff Raber, Director of Extraction and Processing from Whole Plants Health, and a Lebanon Valley College grad, received his Ph.D. in chemistry. He holds numerous patents and patent applications and his detailed investigations into the chemistry of cannabis have resulted in 5 peer reviewed publications to date. These accomplishments have gained him critical acclaim amongst his peers and has provided him with a uniquely informed technical perspective on the chemistry of cannabis. Dr. Jahan Marci, Chief Science Officer, Whole Plants Health, and Mahia Sulemanjee Bortocek, Director of Marketing & Outreach, Greenhouse – a managing partner in the Lebanon Wellness Center, will also be on the panel.

This will be a moderated open discussion. While the event is free, registration is requested by calling the Chamber at (717) 273-3727 or visiting www.lvchamber.org under events.

SOURCE: Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce