× LIVESTRONG at the YMCA Black Tie Gala set for October 20

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The LIVESTRONG at the YMCA Black Tie Gala is set for this weekend.

FOX43’s Ali Bradley and Jackie De Tore will emcee the event on Saturday, October 20 from 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The event will also feature keynote speaker Matt Stover, a former Baltimore Ravens’ kicker.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Larry Richardson, President and CEO of YMCA of York and York County, stopped by the set to offer more on the event and what LIVESTRONG at the YMCA does.