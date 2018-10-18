× Man accused of raping teen he met on social media

MECHANICSBURG, PA. — A Carlisle man is accused of raping a 16 year-old girl at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg last year. Police say Daniel Eugene Seibert initially contacted the victim with the “whisper” social media app sometime in May or June of 2017. He then suggested they start using the KIK messenger app. Seibert allegedly asked the victim for risque pictures, described in court documents as bikini pictures, half nude pictures, and pictures of her breasts.

Seibert allegedly asked the victim if he could give her a full body massage and talked about performing sex acts on her. The victim told police Seibert pressured her to meet him and that she was scared he might hurt her if she did not. The victim says she met Seibert in Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg in June or July of 2017. The victim says they walked to a secluded area of the park, where Seibert pushed her to the ground, forced her shorts and underwear off and proceeded to rape her.

According to court documents, Seibert confirmed meeting and talking to the victim via social media apps whisper and KIK. He confirmed meeting with her July 4th weekend at Memorial Park. He declined to answer further questions about the nature of that encounter.

Seibert is charged with Rape, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Corruption of Minors and Criminal Use of a Communications Facility.