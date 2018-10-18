× Officials warn of IRS scam in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Officials are warning the public of an IRS scam that has made its way to Cumberland County.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said that its received reports of residents receiving calls from individuals identifying themselves as the IRS.

The caller claims that the resident is under investigation and they threaten arrest, fines, freezing of accounts, etc. if the resident does not make a payment, according to the DA’s Office.

The DA’s Office added that the resident’s caller ID might reflect a phone number that is from Washington D.C., the IRS, or other law enforcement.

This is not how the IRS conducts business, the DA’s Office notes.

Residents are advised not to provide account or payment information over the phone.