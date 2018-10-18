× Police issue warning after parent finds unknown pills in bag of candy after Derry Township Halloween Parade

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are advising parents of a reported incident that occurred during Derry Township Halloween Parade this week.

A parent reportedly found two small baggies with unknown pills in them while checking through a bag of candy their child had brought home from the parade, according to the Derry Township Police.

It is believed that the two baggies were accidentally discarded by someone who was attending the parade, and the child mistakenly picked them from the ground white gathering other candy items in the area.

Police say there is no evidence the pills were placed there intentionally or put into candy items.

Police are encouraging parents and guardians to continue to be vigilant, and check any candy items brought home from the parade or any Trick-or-Treat night in the coming weeks.