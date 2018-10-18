× Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department’s name being used in a scam

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department’s name is being used in a scam, according to the station’s Facebook page.

The station says someone is calling residents claiming to be from the fire department and then asking for donations.

The fire department says that’s a scam as they do not call to ask for donations.

“We just sent out our letter drive and that is how we ask our community for support,” the station wrote in the post. “Please do not give anyone that calls you that says they are from the fire department money.”