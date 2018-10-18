× Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Chanceford Township identified

YORK COUNTY — Update: The woman killed in Thursday’s two-vehicle crash has been identified as 28-year-old Samantha Rodriguez, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Previously: A two-vehicle crash in Chanceford Township killed one person and sent three others to the hospital Thursday morning, according to State Police.

The accident occurred on the 1600 block of Delta Road near Bacon Street around 8:30 a.m., police say.

According to police, a Mazda sedan carrying three people crested a hill and was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling in the Mazda’s lane.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene by the York County Coroner’s Office. The other occupants were transported to York Hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity. The truck operator was also taken to the hospital, police say.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.