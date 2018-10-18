× Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lower Windsor Twp.

YORK COUNTY — Update: A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in York County Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The deputy coroner was dispatched to Mt. Pisgah Road at Yorkana Road around 9:32 p.m. for the reported fatality.

The driver, who has not been identified, reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and made contact with a dump trump, the coroner’s office says.

The condition of the truck driver is unknown at this time.

On Thursday morning, a 28-year-old woman died as a result of a crash in Chanceford Township.

Previously: The coroner has been called to a two-vehicle crash in York County, dispatch confirms to FOX43.

The accident occurred on Mt. Pisgah Road at Yorkana Road in Lower Windsor Township, dispatch says.

Crews are currently on the scene.

The came went out at 9:19 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.