× York County man accused of illegally entering school bus, yelling at children

YORK — A 28-year-old York man has been charged after Hellam Township Police say he illegally entered his son’s school bus last month to yell at other children for bullying his child.

Benjamin Wayne Morrison, of the 200 block of Frysville Road, was charged with one misdemeanor count of unauthorized school bus entry in the incident, which occurred on Sept. 10, police say.

Police observed video footage taken from the bus that showed Morrison yelling at the children. The driver told Morrison parents were not allowed on the bus, and Morrison is seen turning around and yelling at her to call 911. He then turned back to the children and yelled again.

Children on the bus could be heard crying after Morrison exited, police say.

According to police, Morrison admitted to entering the bus and yelling at the children and the bus driver. He said he was upset that several children on the bus were bullying his son and other children.

Morrison denied swearing at the children, but said he did curse at the bus driver when the driver told him he wasn’t allowed on the bus, police say.