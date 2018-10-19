A frosty start to Friday, then milder with increasing clouds before another cold burst this weekend

MILDER WITH INCREASING CLOUDS: It’s a frigid start across the region on this Friday morning, with frost and freeze conditions for many. Allow a couple extra minutes to warm up the vehicle and tend to some frost! Temperatures start in the 30s, and some even dip below freezing for the first time this season! Plenty of sunshine throughout the morning boosts temperatures fast and helps them recover. The next system also approaches, so this sunshine leads to clouds fast during the afternoon. Temperatures are in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds in place during the help prevent temperatures from dipping too much. Locations are in the 50s. Most of the evening is dry, but around midnight, some spotty light showers arrive. They are expected to last on and off through the night. Overnight low dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend starts a bit damp, with the chance for some light showers as the next system crosses through Central PA. Most of the showers dry out early Saturday morning, but a few light showers could hang around for the afternoon. Another chilly burst of air arrives Saturday evening and overnight. A few additional showers are possible, perhaps even mixing with some wet flakes to the west and to the northwest. The chill is settled in by Sunday. Skies are mostly cloudy, and it’s breezy too. A few sprinkles are possible, perhaps even a few flakes at some of our higher elevations to the far west and northwest. Expect temperatures in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees.

STAYING COOL THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK: There’s no end to the cool streak just yet! Monday is still cool with partly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures in the lower 50s. Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine, and temperatures turn a bit milder. Expect readings in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The readings could come down a touch for Wednesday, but plenty of sunshine remains. Expect temperatures in the middle 50s. Thursday is quiet with partly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures in the 50s again.

Have a great weekend!