CENTER STAGE: The powerful rock opera of ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ at EPAC

EPHRATA, Pa. - Part Greek tragedy, part rock opera that breaks the fourth wall about a transgender non-binary punk rocker telling the story of her botched transition, a music stealing former lover and the ultimate acceptance of self. Did you get all of that?

A marathon of a show, Tony Award-winning 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' is the gender-bent musical of East German boy Hansel. The tale follows her transition into Hedwig, explores her journey to fame, the origins of love and the ultimate acceptance of herself.

Known for its heavy rock music and in-your-face message, the ultimate heart and honesty of the story is what you will take home with you.

'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' runs at Lancaster County's Ephrata Performing Arts Center now through November 3rd.