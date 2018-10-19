Disney On Ice Brings You Closer to the Magic in Brand-New Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY -- Disney on Ice is bringing fans closer to the magic than ever before in a brand-new show that uses state-of-the-art technology and high-flying acrobatics.

Mickey's Search Party will be at the Giant Center in Hershey on October 19th, 20th and 21st.

Join Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they try to find Tinker Bell after Captain Hook attempts to steal her magic. You will also get to explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco in Miguel's Disney on Ice debut.

All your favorite characters will also be there, including the cast of Frozen, Moana and Beauty and the Beast.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time here.