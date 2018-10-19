Here’s how you can help the victims of Hurricane Michael

FOX43 Capitol Beat – Rep. Will Tallman

Posted 9:10 AM, October 19, 2018, by

On this week's FOX43 Capitol Beat, State Representative Will Tallman (R-Adams, Cumberland) joined Matt Maisel to talk about his pending retirement, as well as the statute of limitations reform bill which the State Senate failed to act upon this week. Tallman also discussed one of his final bill proposals, which would have made it illegal for teachers to discuss politics or political matters inside the classroom.