Gov. Tom Wolf announces federal aid is available to York, Lancaster County residents affected by late-August storm

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that federal aid is available for those who suffered significant flood damage to their homes and businesses during the severe storms that occurred in late August.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Wolf’s request to declare a disaster in York and Lancaster counties in the aftermath of the storm that swept through those areas on August 31.

“Residents throughout the commonwealth are still recovering from the record-shattering storms that disrupted their lives this summer,” Wolf said in the announcement. “Loan programs like these provide a low-cost and accessible lifeline to individuals starting the rebuilding and recovery process.”

Homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the storms in Lancaster and York Counties, as well as neighboring counties Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon may be eligible for low-interest disaster loans through the SBA Disaster Loan Programs.

Low-interest loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. SBA regulations permit loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.

Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and assets. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial qualifications.

The SBA will establish Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOC) to assist anyone who wishes to apply for a loan, Wolf said in the announcement.

The centers will be open at the following locations and times:

York County Dept. of Emergency Services

120 Davies Drive, York

Training Room

Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center

101 Champ Blvd. Manheim

Conference Room

The centers will open Monday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. and operating through Monday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

The center will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27. The centers will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 28.