HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Gettysburg at Dover

Two games.

That's all we have left in the regular season of high school football in Central Pennsylvania.

Sure, the District 3 playoffs are coming up, and many teams in the FOX43 viewing area will be in action for a few more weeks, at least.

But in just two weeks, another regular season will be in the books.

Still, there's plenty left to play for. Most of the division titles in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn Conference, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Tri-Valley League are still up for grabs -- though many of those will be decided this week.

Yes, there are plenty of big games on tap this week. Let's dive in and take a look at five of them.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Gettysburg (6-2) at Dover (5-3): For all intents and purposes, this one will essentially decide the YAIAA Section II championship, and the result will also have giant District 3 playoff implications for both teams as well. So it's safe to say the stakes will be high when the Warriors visit the Eagles Friday night in the High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week.

Gettysburg (5-0 in league play) is currently a half-game up on Dover (4-0), and closes the season with a non-league matchup at Greencastle-Antrim, so if the Warriors win this one, they claim the section crown. Dover needs a win on Friday and a victory over West York (3-1) in Week 10 to earn the title.

Both teams also need a win to boost their chances at making the district playoffs. Gettysburg would be in the postseason in Class 4A if the playoffs started today; the Warriors are ranked No. 8 in the District 3 power rankings, and the top 10 teams reach the playoffs in that class. Dover is on the bubble in Class 5A; the Eagles, currently ranked 15th, would not be a part of the 14-team field if the playoffs began this week. But a win over Gettysburg, coupled with some outside help, would probably be enough to propel Dover into the postseason.

Friday's matchup could hinge on how Gettysburg holds up against Dover's offense. Though they're well behind York-Adams stat leader York High, the Eagles do boast the league's second-ranked offense, averaging 427 yards per game. Dover and Gettysburg have similar rushing numbers -- both average just over 249 yards per game on the ground -- but the Eagles have a clear advantage in the passing game, averaging 178 yards per game to Gettysburg's 104.

The Warrior ground game is powered by running back Ammon Robinson, who ranks third in the league with 1,188 yards and 24 touchdowns on 119 carries.

Dover's rushing attack revolves around the trio of Derek Arevalo (81-555, 12 TDs), Bryce Miller (61-427, five TDs), and Brandon Lawyer (46-325, five TDs). Meanwhile, QB Justin Johnson has completed 76 of 143 passes for 1,306 yards and nine touchdowns. Dallas Evans (23-494, four TDs) is his top target.