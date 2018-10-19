× Lancaster County man accused of attacking victim with a brick during domestic dispute

EAST PETERSBURG, Lancaster County — A 26-year-old East Petersburg man was arrested after police say he struck a victim with a brick during a domestic dispute last Friday.

Brock Chase Heidel was charged with simple assault after a domestic incident that occurred Oct. 12 at 9:43 a.m. on the 6100 block of Lemon Street in East Petersburg.

Manheim Township Police say Heidel struck the victim twice in the back of the head with a jagged brick, causing a large laceration. Heidel was arrested, processed, and taken to Magisterial District Judge Brian E. Chudzik for arraignment. Bail was set at $3,000. Heidel was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.