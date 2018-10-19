Lower Paxton Township Police seek help in identifying suspected bank robber

HARRISBURG — Lower Paxton Township Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday at the First National Bank on the 4300 block of Linglestown Road.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m., police say.

According to police, a male suspect entered the bank and demanded cash while making a veiled threat. He then fled in an unknown direction, police say.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, with a thin build. He was wearing a blue button-down shirt, a blue and white baseball cap with a white logo, and was carrying an orange drawstring-style backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at (717) 558-6900.