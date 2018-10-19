× Melon Collie? Man arrested for smashing pumpkins in Shippensburg Walmart

SHIPPENSBURG TWP., CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA. — State Police say a Shippensburg man was under the influence of alcohol and another substance when he started smashing pumpkins in the Walmart located at 100 S. Conestoga Dr. Thursday evening. The 26 year-old suspect, unnamed in a release from State Police, allegedly damaged a wheelchair and assaulted a store employee before being tackled by Walmart customers.

The pumpkins were valued at $88 and the non-motorized wheelchair was worth $200.

Troopers took the suspect into custody and transported him to UPMC- Pinnacle Carlisle for an evaluation. State Police say charges are pending.