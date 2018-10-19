× Middletown man charged with child abuse, strangulation

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP — Police have charged a 47-year-old Middletown man with strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child, and simple assault after the investigation of an anonymous child abuse report last month in Lower Swatara Township.

Sean Demetrius Bennett, of the 900 block of Woodridge Drive, was charged after police received a complaint on Sept. 20.

During an interview with law enforcement at the Dauphin County Children’s Resource Center, the victim’s siblings said they saw Bennett strike the victim several times in the chest, causing him to suffer bruising. One witness said Bennett got on top of the victim and choked him, causing the victim to make “panting” and “coughing” sounds.

The alleged abuse occurred when the victim did not do his cleaning chores fast enough or did not perform well enough in youth football, the witnesses told police.