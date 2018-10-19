× National Bobblehead Hall of Fame releases a Saquon Barkley Penn State bobblehead

If you’re a fan of Penn State football and a bobblehead collector, we’ve got some great news for you.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum announced Friday it’s releasing a bobblehead of legendary Nittany Lion running back Saquon Barkley in his Penn State blue jersey. The officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead features Barkley on a football field base, with his name and number on a plaque in the background.

Manufactured by FOCO, the individually numbered bobbleheads cost $40, plus an $8 shipping charge.

The initial production run of Barkley bobbleheads are in stock now, and the remaining bobbleheads will be produced and made available for pre-order if the initial bobbleheads sell out.

Barkley rushed for 3,843 yards and 43 touchdowns and caught 102 passes for 1,195 yards and eight scores during his career at Penn State. He was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Saquon was an impact player and fan favorite at Penn State, and is making an immediate impact in the NFL,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum CEO and co-founder Phil Sklar in a press release. “This bobblehead is a must-have for any Penn State fan.”