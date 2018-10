Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG,Pa-- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region will be hosting it second annual "Over the Edge" fundraiser this morning starting at 9am. This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with some of the members of Big Brothers Big Sisters about the event. Plus, Chris Garrett went "Over the Edge" on Thursday night and also raised 1,075 for the event.