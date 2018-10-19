PA Game Commission seeking tips after parts of two dead deer were dumped in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking information from the public after parts of two dead deer were found in Perry County.

The deer were found on Boose Road in Centre Township, according to the Game Commission. It’s believed that the carcasses were dumped Monday evening.

The Game Commission adds that a large amount of meat was left on the deer.

Those with information about who may have killed the deer or dumped the parts should contact the Game Commission’s Southcentral Regional Office at 814-643-1831 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-742-8001.