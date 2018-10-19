× Police investigating a deadly shooting in Lebanon

LEBANON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Thursday night in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Monument Street at about 11:36 p.m. for the report of shots fired. While searching the area, they discovered a man lying on the ground in the back yard of a residence on the 400 block of North 11th Street. He was the victim of a gunshot wound and was dead, police say.

The victim has been identified as Roberto Sotolongo, 36, of Lebanon. He resides on the block were his body was found, police say.

Police believe the shooting was not a random act, and that Sotolongo was the intended target.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lebanon City Police at (717) 272-2054.