State Police: Hunters find human remains in Londonderry Township

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — State Police are investigating after a group of hunters discovered human remains in the area of Swatara Creek Road.

According to police, the remains were discovered Thursday and reported at about 9:02 p.m. After an investigation, police determined the remains were human, and likely belong to a known individual whose identity will be confirmed by further forensic testing.

There is no threat to public safety related to the incident, police say.