State Police seek help in identifying robbery suspect at Dauphin County Walmart

ELIZABETHVILLE — State Police from the Lykens Barracks are investigating a robbery that occurred on Sept. 25 at a Walmart store in Elizabethville.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, took out a handful of $100 bills and asked for change at the cash register. Once the cash register drawer was opened, police say, the suspect reached inside, grabbed a handful of $20 bills and fled.

The total amount taken was $980, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Lykens barracks at (717) 362-8700.