Two Chambersburg men charged with arson

CHAMBERSBURG — Two Chambersburg men were charged with arson Thursday after police say they started a fire on the railroad tracks beneath the Wayne Avenue bridge.

Christopher Rhodes Jr., 18, and Isom Polito, 22, are charged with one count each of felony arson, police say. The incident occurred at 2:30 a.m.

Police say they were called to the area of Wayne Avenue and Cleveland Avenue for reports of two men throwing rocks at businesses and vehicles in the area. After police detained the suspects, they discovered the men had started a fire beneath the bridge.

Both men were taken into custody, police say.