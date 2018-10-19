Vehicle crashes into building in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG — A vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Chambersburg heavily damaged a hair salon in Chambersburg, according to a Franklin County fire department.

The Franklin County Fire Company was one of the emergency units dispatched to the MJ Hair Studio on 4th and Wayne Streets in Chambersburg at about 1:24 p.m., when a vehicle crashed into the building. The vehicle’s occupants were able to exit the vehicle, but were trapped inside the building, according to fire crew accounts.

After the building was stabilized, the occupants were able to walk out.

There was no word on the extent of their injuries, if any, nor was there any information on how the accident occurred.