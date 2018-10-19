Video shows 2-pound metal balls pour out of truck, damaging cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Cellphone video captured the moment a truck's load came free as it climbed a hill, sending a river of metal balls rolling down a West Seattle street Wednesday.

Hundreds of the two-pound metal balls rolled downhill, bouncing and damaging several vehicles along the way.

According to The Seattle Times, the "really big ball bearings" rolled down Southwest Genesee Street, forcing the street to close from Southwest Avalon Way to Delridge Way South.

The balls tore into several cars, even damaging some windshields.

NEW VIDEO: This is why @SeattlePD has shut down 30th Ave SW and SW Genessee. Truck carrying metal balls loses its load, sending the two pound balls tumbling down hill. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/zjxuY1UAfE — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) October 18, 2018

Video on social media shows the balls zipping downhill and running into moving vehicles. The cars are seen trying to back up and get away from the metal ball attack.

Truck is gone — SW Genesee Street still closed as city finishes cleaning up. LIVE 11p on @KIRO7Seattle w/ new video a family took from inside their car as it was pelted by the metal balls, their windshield cracked. On TV or📲 https://t.co/NyrmuY3h0n pic.twitter.com/4kCjRJvXa5 — Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) October 18, 2018

No one was hurt, according to police.