York County Coroner identifies 83-year-old woman killed Thursday in two-vehicle crash in Lower Windsor Township

YORK COUNTY — The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Lower Windsor Township.

Rosemary Holtzinger, 83, of the 4000 block of East Prospect Road, was killed Thursday night when her vehicle struck a Peterbilt tri-axle truck at the intersection Mt. Pisgah Road and Yorkana Road, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

Holtzinger’s vehicle ran through a stop sign before hitting the truck. She was the only occupant of her vehicle and was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, the coroner said.

The condition of the other driver was not known, the coroner’s office said.

The incident is still under investigation by Lower Windsor Township Police.