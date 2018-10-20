× 3 dead; 1 in critical condition after crash in Schuylkill County

REILLY TOWNSHIP, Schuylkill County, Pa. — A two vehicle crash left three dead in Schuylkill County, early this morning.

Pennsylvania State Police in Schuylkill Haven say the accident happened along Route 209 in Reilly Township at 4:06 a.m.

Police say Brandon M. Stephens, 31, of Pottsville, was driving his 2008 Pontiac G6 southbound when he crossed the into the northbound lane for an unknown reason.

His vehicle collided with a 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by Jayden Klemas, 19, of Tremont, who was traveling Northbound. A 17-year-old male passenger, was also in the car with Klemas.

All three died at the scene.

Police say Colin Knoll, 20, of Pine Grove, survived the crash. They say he was riding with Klemas when the accident occurred.

He was transported to Hershey Medical Center with critical injuries police say.

State troopers closed Route 209 for 5 hours to investigate the incident.