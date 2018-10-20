Neighbors react following York Township deadly shooting

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly shooting in a York County neighborhood is shaking up the community.

“It was kind of shocking because it’s a very quiet neighborhood,” said Valerie Hersaty, neighbor.

According to police one person was fatally shot in a home Saturday morning.

“I’m sad to hear it when something like this happens because it’s happening so often,” said Joanne Seaks, neighbor.

It happened on the first block of Maple Road around 3:00 a.m. in the morning.

Neighbors who have lived in the area for years, say they were surprised to hear the news.

“You can walk your dog and your kids can play and everybody feels safe,” added Hersaty.

“It was just like mind boggling because we ran these streets all the time when we were little and no one locked their doors,” said Seaks.

“I have two kids and they go down to the park down the road here by themselves all the time so now I would never,” added Hersaty.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.