PennDOT crews to work on I-81 in Cumberland County

Cumberland County, Pa. — PennDOT maintenance crews will be working on southbound I-81 from mile marker 32 in western Cumberland County to the Franklin County line.

On Monday, Oct. 22 and Tuesday, Oct. 23, the patching operation road work will restrict traffic to one lane in the area. Crews will be working in the area from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PennDOT says the road work is meant to prevent potholes from forming in these areas over the winter.