“Pittie Party” celebrates and advocates for pit bulls

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. -- People came together in Dauphin County today for a not-so-typical "Pittie Party."

This one was for the dogs.

The event was put on by the Harrisburg Humane Society in Swatara Township. The event was held to not only celebrate pit bulls, but advocate for them too.

Employees at the Humane Society say sometimes pit bulls get a bad rap, and today's party aimed to change that.

"I love pit bulls. We see a lot of them come into the shelter environment, sometimes not in the best conditions," said Kristy Kleinfelter, Adoption Center Team Leader. "To see them come full-circle here and eventually find their adoptive families, and then go to their forever homes is really rewarding for me and for the rest of the staff."

The event was complete with vendors, a bake sale, a photo booth and a kiss-a-bull booth.

There was also a raffle, and 50 percent off all pit bull adoptions.