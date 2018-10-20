× Police search for missing man in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN BOR., Dauphin County – Middletown Borough Police are searching for 56-year-old Andrew Mackerchar.

According to police Mackerchar was last seen on Monday, October 8th on the 700 block of East Main Street, heading east out of town.

Police describe Mackerchar as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 165 lbs., with brown hair, blue eyes, and a gray mustache.

He was wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt and carrying a brown backpack.

Anyone with information are asked to call Middletown Police at 717-558-6900.