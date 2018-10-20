Police search for missing teen in New Oxford

NEW OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Adams County – Police are searching for a missing teenage girl.

According to Eastern Adams Regional Police Department, 16-year-old Natalie Rohler was last seen on the 600 block of Hanover Street, Saturday morning.

Authorities describe Rohler as being 5 feet 2 inches tall. She also wears black plastic framed glasses.

Police are interested in the person pictured above. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information on Rohler or the other person pictured is asked to contact Eastern Adams Regional Police at 717-624-2101.