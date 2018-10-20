Here’s how you can help the victims of Hurricane Michael

Shots fired at mall in Delaware County

Posted 3:02 PM, October 20, 2018, by , Updated at 04:23PM, October 20, 2018
According to FOX 29, local law enforcement are on the scene at Springfield Mall in Delaware County after shots were reportedly fired outside the building.

Officials say a fight happened inside the mall was taken outside, shots were fired shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to police sources, several suspects ran away from the scene.  No injuries have been reported.

According to FOX 29 the mall was placed on a brief 10-minute lockdown following the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time. The police department is investigating the incident.