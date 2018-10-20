× Shots fired at mall in Delaware County

According to FOX 29, local law enforcement are on the scene at Springfield Mall in Delaware County after shots were reportedly fired outside the building.

Officials say a fight happened inside the mall was taken outside, shots were fired shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to police sources, several suspects ran away from the scene. No injuries have been reported.

According to FOX 29 the mall was placed on a brief 10-minute lockdown following the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time. The police department is investigating the incident.