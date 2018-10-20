Thousands walk on City Island to raise awareness for breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Thousands of people were walking to raise awareness for breast cancer in Dauphin County on Saturday.

The American Cancer Society held its 21st annual "Strides Against Breast Cancer" walk on City Island.

Thousands of people turned out wearing pink to honor breast cancer survivors.

Their message to those battling cancer: you're not alone.

"The scariest three words can be 'you have cancer,' but i can tell you as a survivor myself when i heard those three, I felt so alone, but as soon as I found Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, I didn't feel alone," said Kathy Myers, Publicity Chair of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. "I was enveloped in help and love and community, and events like this prove you're not alone. There are family members here there are friends there are neighbors. There are coworker, it is a sea of pink here on City Island and you're not going to find this sense of community and love anywhere else, I guarantee it."

The event including a marching band, dancing and a food truck.

All of the money raised goes towards research to find a cure.