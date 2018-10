Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. -- Two miles of John Rudy Park in East Manchester Township, York County, were lined with purple Saturday.

This year's "Walk to End Alzheimers" was held on Saturday.

600 participants and 91 teams joined FOX43's Amy Lutz in the two mile walk to raise money to combat the disease.

This year's event raised almost $112,000 dollars, and it's not too late to donate.

Donations can be me made here.