Authorities warn against Microsoft scam

Authorities are warning people about an old Microsoft Windows scam.

When callers answer their phone they will hear a recorded voice informing them that they need to renew their Microsoft Windows license right away or their computer will shut down and lose all of its data.

Authorities say this is a scam.

Microsoft does not use a phone number. Microsoft Windows registry never expires. Also if you use an Apple device you don’t have to worry. Apple computers do not use Microsoft Windows software.

Authorities advise callers to not give away any personal information over the phone and just hang it up.