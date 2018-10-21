Great Pumpkin Day celebrated just in time for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- The State Museum of Pennsylvania hosted a "Great Pumpkin Day" in celebration of Halloween.

The event took place in downtown Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon.

Folks dressed up in their favorite Halloween costumes, participated in holiday games, completed arts and crafts and ate yummy snacks.

There was a little something for every one to enjoy.

"They are absolutely adorable, it's just a constant parade of cuteness," said Beth Hager, Director of State Museum of Pennsylvania. "It just kicks off a fun holiday season to welcome people to their State Museum. "

The State Museum also held a cupcake walk and a costume parade for parents and kids.