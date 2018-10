× Maryland man found dead in Franklin County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Franklin County – Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg is investigating the death of man in Franklin County.

According to police the body of Wesley D. Burnett Jr., 20, was found along a gravel road near Social Island Road, Saturday evening.

Police say Burnett was from Hagerstown, Maryland.

Franklin County Coroner’s office is assisting police with the investigation.