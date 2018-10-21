× Red Sox, Dodgers to meet in the 2018 MLB World Series

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The stage is set for the 2018 MLB World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-seven series to determine who takes home baseball’s ultimate prize.

The Dodgers won a winner-take-all game seven against the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1, Saturday night to claim the National League Championship.

The Red Sox had already wrapped up the American League Championship series with a 4-1, game five victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday.

It’s the first time that the Red Sox have participated in the World Series since 2013, while the Dodgers lost in the world series to the Astros in 2017.

The Red Sox have home field advantage in the series after finishing the regular season with 108 wins.

Former Philadelphia Phillie, Chase Utley, will have one last shot to earn another World Series ring. Earlier in the season, the second baseman announced that he would be retiring at the end of the season.

Los Angeles’ Cody Bellinger was named the MVP of the NLCS while Boston’s Jackie Bradley Jr. was named the ALCS MVP.