Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead and 3 injured in Cumberland County

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County – Three people are in the hospital and one person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Cumberland County.

Hampden Township Police say the crash happened along the 300 block of South Sporting Hill Road around 3:30 a.m., on Sunday.

They say a gray Volkswagen, driving south along the road, veered off the roadway, hit a business sign and a utility pole.

Authorities say one person was dead when officers arrived. Three others, who were in the vehicle, was taken to an area hospital with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Hampden Township Police at 717-761-2609.