Susquehanna Lions Club hosts 52nd Annual Halloween Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, York County, Pa. -- The Susquehanna Lions Club hosted its annual Halloween parade Sunday.

This year marks 52 years that the parade has been held.

The parade marched through Manchester Square in York County.

The community came together to get in the Halloween spirit.

"The community is amazing," said Nancy Rossi, of York County. "We just love being part of this community, but we love seeing all young people and people of all ages coming out to be with one another just celebrate their talents."

Another parade attendee agreed.

"Absolutely, seeing all their smiling faces enjoying the parade its great," said Sandy Winhofer, of Cumberland County.

Participants enjoyed live music, decorated floats, kids dressed in costumes, and of course, all the sweets you can collect.