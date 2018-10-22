17-year-old killed in York City shooting; police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A 17-year-old was shot in killed Sunday night.
According to the York County Coroner’s Office, they responded to York Hospital early Monday morning to certify the death of a 17-year-old shooting victim.
The victim was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m. Monday morning.
The shooting reportedly took place in the 600 block of Linden Ave. on Sunday night.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
The victim will be identified pending notification of kin.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.
39.962598 -76.727745