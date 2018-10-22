A brief bump in temperatures then it turns chilly and breezy

BRIEF MILD SHOT: Skies remain partly cloudy. Winds are light. Temperatures fall from the 50s into the upper 40s. By morning, we are near seasonable averages in the lower 40s. A cold front approaches Tuesday. Ahead of the next system, with a breezy 10 to 15 mph west wind, temperatures are milder climbing to the lower 60s. A few sprinkles or a brief shower may clip our northern counties as the front swings through during the late afternoon. We get another burst of chilly air for a couple of days. Despite sunshine, highs are in the lower and middle 50s Wednesday. The winds are expected to be gusty out of the north too. Sunshine continues Thursday under calmer conditions. Morning lows are colder in the lower 30s and afternoon temperatures struggle to warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We begin with sunshine Friday and it’s cold in the 30s too. Clouds increase during the day keeping readings in the middle 50s. During the late evening and overnight, a persistent easterly flow helps to pull in enough moisture and spit a few showers. The rain threat increases into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Expect Saturday to be wet, chilly and breezy. Periods of rain expected as a system hugs the coast and tracks towards the northeast. Models are still not in agreement on this scenario. It is possible the system misses us entirely to the east but for now, we are keeping the rain threat in the forecast. The wet weather holds temperatures in the 40s. A deepening trough over the northeast keeps the chilly temperatures around Sunday into Monday. A few showers can’t be ruled out Sunday and highs are held in the upper 40s. Monday, is cold early, with a few flurries or sprinkles possible, otherwise, skies are partly to mostly cloudy. During the afternoon there may be a few light showers. Highs make a return to the lower 50s.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist