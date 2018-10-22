Brief warming Monday and especially Tuesday before the next chilly burst arrives midweek

BRIEFLY TURNING LESS CHILLY: There’s no end to the cool streak just yet, but temperatures do recover from Sunday’s chill! Monday is still cool with partly cloudy skies, and there is a chill to start. Some patchy areas of frost are possible, but most spots experience partly clear skies and a light breeze. Temperatures begin in the 30s to lower 40s. A warm front responsible for the clouds lifts north throughout the day, keeping the intervals of clouds and sunshine in place. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. The overnight period is partly cloudy. Expect milder lows, with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine to start, and temperatures turn a bit milder. However, a cold front drops down from the northwest, and this helps bring some clouds during the afternoon. Expect readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It’s breezy for the afternoon too under partly sunny skies.

ANOTHER CHILLY BURST OF AIR: It’s back to the chill for the middle to the end of the week. Wednesday is quite the breezy day under partly sunny skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday is quiet with partly cloudy skies and a lighter wind. Expect temperatures a touch higher, with readings in the lower 50s. Friday doesn’t look much different in terms of temperatures, but clouds are expected to thicken and fast. Readings are in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings the chance for rain as we monitor a coastal system for Saturday. Depending on how close to the coast it tracks, a good soaking is possible in addition to breezy conditions. Sunday is drier and overcast, but still brings the chance for a few showers. It will be chilly through the weekend too, especially if Saturday turns out to be a soaker. Temperatures reach the lower 40s on Saturday, and a touch higher on Sunday. However, they are still quite chilly, with readings in the middle to upper 40s.

Have a great Monday!