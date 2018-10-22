× Brogue man facing charges after allegedly assaulting, strangling victim

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Brogue man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted and strangled a victim during an argument.

Trevis Minnich, 46, is facing simple assault and strangulation charges for the incident.

On October 20, police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Sechrist Road in Chanceford Township for a reported domestic incident.

Upon arrival, the victim said she was attacked by Minnich, who she claimed was intoxicated.

The victim said that Minnich came home and was upset that the victim’s niece and nephew were at the home.

The altercation allegedly turned physical while the victim was on the couch. Minnich allegedly choked the victim twice to the point where she could not breath.

When the victim was able to get away from Minnich, he allegedly followed her into the kitchen and shoved her into the kitchen sink.

Police did note that the victim had visible red marks on her neck.

Minnich denied ever having the argument with his wife, and was uncooperative with the police.

He was taken into custody and transported to York Central Booking to be arraigned.