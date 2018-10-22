Close friends and family mourning the loss of teen shot and killed in York; wondering why

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- "I'm sorry if I'm frustrated, but everyone of us should be. Everyone of us should be sad, frustrated, and angry right now," said York Mayor Michael Helfrich.

Mayor Helfrich responded to the overnight deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in his Monday message, saying leaders in York and parents need to be doing more to keep kids off the streets.

Police say the teenager, Ruban Dejesus, known by many as Ruban Smith, was shot around 11:30 last night on Linden Avenue in York.

The York County coroner confirmed the young man died at York Hospital, despite medical intervention.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Close friends lit a candle in memory of Ruban on Linden Avenue.

Ruban, a junior, attended William Penn Senior High School.

"He was a good person. Everybody liked him, and he meant everything to me, and for this to happen, it's wrong," said Khalil Range, a close friend.

"I think about my kids being so young. It's like anything can happen," said Saffron Donald, Khalil's mother.

Parents, like Donald, now fear for their young ones.

"I worry when they get out of school, when they leave the house. I tried to move out the city as far as I could just to try to help, but it seems like no matter where you go, it follows," added Donald.

Some neighbors question why a kid was out so late.

"My kids were asleep!" said Christopher Laws who lives in York. "I am a little angry! I don't think about it until you guys approached me."

Laws wonders how he'll explain another death to their children.

"Then my kid goes to school, and they're like, 'well, you live on Linden Avenue! What happened on that street!?' and then, my son is going to be concerned and not want to come outside," added Laws.

Ruban's step father spoke with FOX43 off camera and says he has a message for other parents: watch your kids, keep them close, and know what they're doing.

*Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219 or they can text anonymously "yorktips" with the information to 847411 (TIP411) or they can call York County Crime Stoppers at (717) 755-TIPS or the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.