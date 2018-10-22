Coroner ID’s teen shot and killed in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Update: The teen who was shot and killed Sunday night in York has been identified as Ruban Dejesus.
Previous: A 17-year-old was shot in killed Sunday night.
According to the York County Coroner’s Office, they responded to York Hospital early Monday morning to certify the death of a 17-year-old shooting victim.
The shooting reportedly took place in the 600 block of Linden Ave. on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m. Monday morning.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
