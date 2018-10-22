× Coroner ID’s teen shot and killed in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Update: The teen who was shot and killed Sunday night in York has been identified as Ruban Dejesus.

Previous: A 17-year-old was shot in killed Sunday night.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, they responded to York Hospital early Monday morning to certify the death of a 17-year-old shooting victim.

The shooting reportedly took place in the 600 block of Linden Ave. on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m. Monday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The victim will be identified pending notification of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is asked to contact the Police using any of the following methods.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

@YCoCoroner responded to York Hospital this morning – Monday, 10/22/18 – for the report of the fatality of a 17 yo male shooting victim. The shooting reportedly happened Sunday night, 10/21/18, in the area of the 600 blk of Linden Ave. — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) October 22, 2018

YCPD is investigating. Deputy Coroner Suskie responded to York Hospital and certified the death. The victim was pronounced this morning at 1:42 am. The identification of the victim will be released later today pending additional NOK notification and additional investigation. — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) October 22, 2018

An autopsy will be scheduled. No additional details will be released at this time. ### — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) October 22, 2018