Coroner ID’s teen shot and killed in York City

Posted 7:20 AM, October 22, 2018, by , Updated at 02:41PM, October 22, 2018
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Update: The teen who was shot and killed Sunday night in York has been identified as Ruban Dejesus.

Previous: A 17-year-old was shot in killed Sunday night.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, they responded to York Hospital early Monday morning to certify the death of a 17-year-old shooting victim.

The shooting reportedly took place in the 600 block of Linden Ave. on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m. Monday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The victim will be identified pending notification of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is asked to contact the Police using any of the following methods.

